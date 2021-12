media release: Come celebrate the new year with Dark Horse Art Bar! Free Entry! Free Snacks 10pm 'til gone! NYE cocktail specials! Hard, Heavy and Haunted sets from The HAUNTED ONES!!! Featuring punk, metal and industrial from DJ's Vincent Presley and Dj {uA}

December 31, 9 pm-???, Dark Horse Art Bar, 756 E. Washington Ave

www.darkhorsemadison.com