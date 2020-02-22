DJs Zababelle, Psionic, Zzisco, Pinkus

press release: August Aux and WSUM Student Radio have partnered to host WSUM Student Radio's 18th Anniversary DJ Showcase on Saturday 02.22.2020 from 7 - 9pm. The showcase features a WSUM curated collection of DJs. Join us Saturday to mix, mingle, and dance to the music of Zababelle, Psionic, Zzisco, and DJ Pinkus.

There will be an after party event at Robinia Courtyard with wristbands available at August for free. Attendees with wristbands go to Robinia after and get half off of the cover charge.

As part of August's ongoing mission to supply Madison with free concert series and creative events, we are looking forward seeing you there!