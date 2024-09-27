D.L. Hughley

7:30 & 10 pm on 9/27-28 and 6:30 pm, 9/29. $50-$40.

media release: Known for being astute and politically savvy in his comedy, DL Hughley is one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today. DL has also made quite an impression in television, film, and radio, and is the author of five books including two New York Times bestsellers. He can currently be heard as host of his own afternoon radio show “The DL Hughley Show” which is nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country. Provocative and entertaining, the radio show dives headfirst into hot topics of the day and dishes on the latest news, entertainment, pop culture and what’s trending in social media.

As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughley’s,” DL is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu- film “The Original Kings of Comedy.” A veteran of numerous talk show appearances, DL hosted his talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL”. He is a regular on the late-night talk show circuit, including always-memorable appearances on “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “The View.” He is frequently requested as a guest host for such shows as “Good Morning America” and “The Daily Show.”

DL also created and starred in the satirical documentary special for Comedy Central “DL Hughley: The Endangered List,” which premiered to rave reviews. The special was honored with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award at the 72nd Annual Peabody Awards.

DL continues to dominate the stand-up stage, producing specials for Netflix, Showtime and HBO. His 11th stand-up special “DL Hughley: Contrarian” is currently available on Netflix.