DMNA Neighborhood Night Out

press release: Presenting the social distanced event you won't want to miss....

Sunday September 12, 2021 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Easy & Fun - choose your own adventure:

Stay in your front yard and say hi to passerbys! Nothing needed, as simple as putting chairs out front. Here are ideas to make it your own: make a sign, have a low-contact game, come up with a fun way to introduce your family, show off your favorite hobby or flowers, safely offer a drink, or anything you can think of. Walk around the neighborhood - go for a walk on your street or nearby streets to mingle with others who will be out and about.

We're expecting a great turnout, so introduce yourself to neighbors, stay hi and let's get to know each other! We hope to see you on September 12!

Please be safe. Remember to please follow current local health guidelines & practice social distancing.

Any questions? Contact Billy Daniels at social@dmna.org