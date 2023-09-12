DNR Public Hearing

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on proposed permanent wolf rules relating to gray wolf harvest regulations (WM-03-21). The public comment period is open through Sept. 15, 2023.

A virtual public hearing (on Zoom) on the proposed rule will be held on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. The public can provide verbal comments on the draft rule at the hearing. Registration will take place at the hearing by completing a Hearing Appearance form. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged if you plan to provide spoken comments during the hearing.https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/doclink/forms/8300-014.pdf

To pre-register, please download and complete the Hearing Appearance form and send it to ScottR.Karel@wisconsin.gov.

The DNR will accept written comments on the proposed rule by U.S. mail, email or online. The public can review the rule and make comments online. All comments will have the same weight, including the verbal statements presented at the public hearing.

Written comments on the proposed rule will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2023. Please direct written comments to:

Department of Natural Resources

Attn: Scott Karel

P.O. Box 7921

101 S. Webster Street

Madison, WI 53707-7921

DNRAdministrativeRulesComments @wisconsin.gov

What Is The Proposed Permanent Rule?

Using the regular rulemaking process, this rule proposal will achieve two primary objectives. First, it will codify provisions of an emergency rule, EmR 1210, which went into effect on Aug. 18, 2012. Non-statutory provisions of 2011 ACT 169 state that this emergency rule remains in effect until a permanent rule takes effect. Second, it will implement recommendations from and update regulatory text in consideration of a new wolf management plan.

For more information, view the materials for the proposed rule in the public hearing notice or visit the DNR’s proposed permanent rules webpage.