DNR Public Meeting

media release: The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes to the special waste plan for the existing Dane County Landfill No. 2 (Rodefeld).

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the DNR South Central Region Service Center’s Gathering Waters/Glaciers Edge Room. The public can also attend virtually via Teams.

Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables, the operator of the Dane County Landfill No. 2 (Rodefeld), has requested a modification to its existing special waste plan to allow the disposal of dredged material that may contain heavy metals and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at less than 50 parts per million into the existing landfill.

The purpose of the meeting is to fulfill the statutory requirements of s. 289.54, Wis. Stats., and to solicit public comment and answer questions on the proposed changes to the existing special waste plan. There will be a brief introduction and explanation of the proposed changes by DNR and county representatives.

This meeting will not include a discussion or presentation related to Dane County’s newly proposed landfill site. There will be opportunities for public comment for the proposed new landfill at a future meeting.

All public comments will be considered by the DNR in its decision on the proposal. The public is encouraged to submit comments by Feb. 3 to Carolyn Cooper at Carolyn.Cooper@wisconsin.gov or 608-931-9387

Join this meeting on Teams: Click here to join the meeting.

Meeting ID: 299 892 737 949 Passcode: mqCosT

Join by phone: 608-571-2209, Meeting ID: 264 813 445#