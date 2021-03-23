ONLINE: Do I Matter? Thriving with Purpose in This Crazy World

media release:Sponsored by NewBridge Senior Services, Monona Community Center, Madison Senior Center and Goodman Community Center. REGISTRATION: See NewBridge Website for a link to the Zoom Invite or email DeenahG@newbridgemadison.org.

Have you ever looked in the mirror and asked, “Do I Matter?” Daily we’re caught in the fray of expectations, responsibilities, conflicts and the craziness of life.

It’s difficult to know what the answer is to this question of mattering. This inspirational talk will examine the good, the bad and the ugly, the scary and sad, and the awesomeness of building lives that truly matter. Through popular culture, great stories and even a recipe for mattering, the audience will be left with ten strategies for showing others and themselves that they matter.

Mary Helen Conroy is an author, a speaker, and a daring adventurer. Just like you she has had to learn and grow during the different chapters and pages of her decades. She may be “retired” but she most certainly isn’t done. Mary Helen is a believer in the good in this world and our ability to believe in ourselves and create positive change.