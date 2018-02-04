Do It Like Durham

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Sun. Feb. 4th 2:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian Universalsit Congregation (2146 E. Johnson St.) Do It Like Durham! – Black Liberation Month discussion with Takiyah Thompson, one of the eight activists arrested in NC in 2017 for toppling a racist Confederate statue. Hosted by Workers World Pary of Wisconsin. Info? https://www.facebook.com/events/313756849130552/

