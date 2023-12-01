Do Tell
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
media release: We all have stories worth telling. Pick one and think about how to make it compelling for others.
Basic rules, at least for now.
- Five minute limit ( so all can have a chance and no one falls asleep)
- First person (It's all about you, and something you experienced.)
- Truth to tell (It should be (mostly) true.)
- Format (For this, just true first person stories- not music or poetry)
- Ideally, Free of notes
If interested, e-mail info@cafecarpe.com to sign up, or just show up that night.
Info
Spoken Word