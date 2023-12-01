Do Tell

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

media release:  We all have stories worth telling. Pick one and think about how to make it compelling for others.

Basic rules, at least for now.  

  • Five minute limit ( so all can have a chance and no one falls asleep)
  • First person (It's all about you, and something you experienced.)
  • Truth to tell (It should be (mostly) true.)  
  • Format  (For this, just true first person stories- not music or poetry) 
  • Ideally, Free of notes 

If interested, e-mail info@cafecarpe.com to sign up, or just show up that night.

Info

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
Spoken Word
920-563-9391
Google Calendar - Do Tell - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Do Tell - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Do Tell - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Do Tell - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 ical