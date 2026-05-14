Do The Needful

Tuesday, August 4

Chicago based music ensemble Do The Needful features Hindi vocalists, Indian flute, guitar/fuzz organ, electric bass, drums and percussion. The band interprets classic Bollywood anthems from the 60s and 70s through the prism of its myriad influences that includes not only Indian pop and Bollywood music , but also garage pop, surf, rockabilly, ghostly jazz, South Asian classical music and raw blues. The band’s music leans hard into the retro-psychedelia rock sound hard while creating a powerful mix of music that is forward-thinking, unique, ever changing AND a distinct product and hybrid of Chicago's musical melting pot. The band’s new album Goods Carrier is packed with reinterpreted classic Bollywood anthems.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Bollywood Dance Demo with Natalia Armacanqui

ECO-PARTNER: Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes