press release: Please join Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans as we demand that Ron Johnson #DotheRightThingRon and support lower drug prices for everyone!

Why are we doing this? We're demonstrating to call on Senator Johnson to do the right thing and support lower prescription drug prices for everyone. Specifically we are demanding that Ron Johnson support Medicare negotiations with pharmaceutical corporations.

COVID Protocols We are requiring that all those who attend 1) wear a mask (regardless of vaccination status), and 2) socially distance as much as possible. We are organizing a population who is very vulnerable to the virus, please respect these protocols.

Other information We'll be joined not by Ron himself, but by the AFL's cardboard cutout - so be ready to have some fun. This event is outside, so please prepare for the weather - so far it's only projected to be cloudy :). Bathrooms will not be available at the demonstration site, but there are two hotels almost across the street from the site, so we may be able to use those if necessary.