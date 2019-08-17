press release: Milwaukee Brewing Company is hosting their first Dock Party--an outdoor celebration of craft beer and local music--on Saturday, August 17 from 2:00-10:00pm. The Dock Party will feature local bands, timed tappings of rare beers, behind the scenes brewery tours with free, limited-release samples, food, and a DJ to end the night.

Milwaukee’s own Tallboy will headline the outdoor stage from 7:00-10:00pm. Disco-funk fusion locals, Frugal Stu and the Coupons, will be playing in honor of their album release from 4:30-6:30pm. Kicking off the day is Wisconsin country-folk band, Hallow Bill, playing from 2:00-4:00pm.

For the first time ever, MKE will be tapping a keg of the highly anticipated and latest O-Gii variant, Absinthe Barrel-Aged O-Gii. Milwaukee Brewing's previous Gin O-Gii variant took home gold in both the 2018 World Beer Cup and 2015 Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers.

Absinthe Barrel Aged O-Gii will be tapped at 5:00pm, with the rare tapping continuing all night. Louie’s Cherry Bounce will be tapped at 6:00pm, Sherry Barrel Aged Louie’s Resurrection will be tapped at 7:00pm and Grand Madame Brandy Barrel Aged Barleywine will be tapped at 8:00pm.

Behind the scenes tours will kick off at 2:30 and run every hour until 8:30. The behind the scenes tour will take guests into production areas that normal tour routes do not cover. Free samples of Brewer’s Day Off: Misrlou Punch, Brewer’s Day Off: Honey Clove IPA, Louie’s Resurrection and Litta Bitta White IPA will be poured throughout the exclusive tours.

As tours and outdoor music wraps up, the DJ will be getting the party started inside the brewery. The taproom bar will be open until midnight. Food will be available until 10:00pm.

About Milwaukee Brewing Company – Milwaukee Brewing Company is a craft brewery located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin founded on the principles of crafting and creating beers using the best local ingredients and suppliers in a sustainable, creative, and innovative environment. With a state-of-the-art brew system, Milwaukee Brewing Company’s Destination Brewery and Taproom uses technology for energy efficiency, consistency in the brewing process, safety and a waterfall of data to continuously improve quality.