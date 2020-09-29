ONLINE: Dr. Celine Gounder

media release: Infectious disease specialist, internist, and epidemiologist Celine Gounder, M.D., will give a live, virtual talk on the intersections between healthcare and social justice on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee’s event series.

The talk, called “How to Heal A Nation with Dr. Celine Gounder,” will explore the divide between the people who will and who will not live long and healthy lives, including addressing healthcare outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, she will delve into the roles of money, education, gender, age and race in this divide. Gounder asserts that poor health is not random.

A moderated question and answer session will follow Gounder’s lecture. The Committee will broadcast the talk and Q&A on the WUD DLS Committee Facebook Page.

“Dr. Celine Gounder’s compassionate, informed examination of healthcare outcomes and how we can heal as a country is timely and important as the United States continues to battle COVID-19,” said Caoilfhinn Rauwerdink, associate director of marketing and outreach for the WUD DLS Committee.

Gounder serves as clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University and cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center, Indian Health Service and tribal health facilities across the country. Gounder hosts and produces “American Diagnosis,” a podcast on health and social justice, and “Epidemic,” a podcast about COVID-19. She also founded and serves as the CEO and president of Just Human Productions, a non-profit multimedia organization that aims to build collaboration around health disparity and to aid in healing.

This lecture is a free event that all can attend. WUD DLS Committee members will announce additional lecture opportunities in the weeks ahead.

The WUD DLS Committee hosts lectures by engaging and influential people to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 11 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

More information about upcoming DLS events, including Gounder’s talk, is available at union.wisc.edu/get-involved/ wud/dls.