media release; An Evening of Learning and Collaboration! This talk will be motivating and enlightening! Join us Saturday, November 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Waubesa Intermediate School, 5605 Red Oak Trail, McFarland, WI 53558 for the presentation and reception. Mark Charles is a person of both Navajo and Dutch heritage; he is an Indigenous author, public speaker, and consultant. As a speaker and leader, he invites others to join him in engaging the big questions of colonization, environmental stewardship, and our stories of creation. His time spent with us will focus on the "Doctrine of Discovery.” He teaches with insight into the complexities of American history regarding race, culture, and faith to help forge a path of healing and conciliation for the nation. He is one of the leading authorities on the 15th-century "Doctrine of Discovery" and its influence on US history and its intersection with modern-day society. Virtual access and additional information on the website: mcfarlanducc.org. Contact person: Rachel Saladis, office@mcfarlanducc.org.