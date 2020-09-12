media release: Odds and ends and unique auto finds will be on display at the 12th annual Dodge County Classics Swap Meet. The two-day event on September 12 and 13 will take place at the Dodge County Fairgrounds and admission is only $5. General admission also includes a discount for $1 off your meal at the concession stand. Concessions will be available at the grandstand for the duration of the event – all weekend long.

The fall swap meet will take place at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 12 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and again on Sunday, September 13 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Visitors on Sunday will enjoy a unique car show from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Fairgrounds. Car and driver entry is absolutely free. And door prizes will be offered at this one-day event. Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss this event, which will showcase both old classics and new vehicles!

Whether you are building your dream car or rebuilding an old beauty, come sort through the various car parts and auto treasures on exhibit. Items will be available for cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Vendors interested in booth space may reserve a 20 ft x 20 ft space for only $40 for the entire weekend event. Interested exhibitors may contact Doug Ninmann at 920-210-1216 or email dodgecountyclassics@gmail.com.