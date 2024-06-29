Dodge County Rodeo
Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
media release: Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance for primary access to general admission, grandstand seating. Advance tickets are only $20 for adults and $10 for kids (5-15 years old). Children 4 years and under are FREE. Tickets at the event will be $25 (adults) and $15 (children).
