ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access?

media release: Join your neighbors in a discussion with City Transit staff sponsored by the South Metropolitan Planning Council (SMPC) & South Madison Unite!

Monday, May 16, 6:00-7:30 pm via Zoom

In response to South Siders' objection to the elimination of Routes 4 & 13, transit planners have proposed a possible Route "O" that would provide some local coverage in South Madison, if approved

Learn transit planners' criteria for choosing their favored option among the multiple alternatives for potential Route "O"

Provide feedback to planners on your favored option for potential Route "O"

Find out if there is adequate funding to ensure Route "O" coverage?

Brainstorm with others what you can do if you can't use the new system to get where you need to go

Ask & get answers to your questions

To submit questions and request the Zoom link, email: southmadison.unite@ gmail.com

OTHER OPTIONS FOR SHARING YOUR OPINION:

Write to:

Alder Carter (district14@ cityofmadison.com) and Alder Evers (district13@ cityofmadison.com)

Attend:

Metro's final community transit LIVE meeting, May 19, 2022, 6-8PM at Madison Municipal Building Rm 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To find out how to stream the meeting and ask questions, click here.

Transportation Policy & Planning Board, May 31, 2022, 6PM virtual meeting by registering here.

See the city's four options for possible Route "O" here and below: