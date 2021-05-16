ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access?
media release: Join your neighbors in a discussion with City Transit staff sponsored by the South Metropolitan Planning Council (SMPC) & South Madison Unite!
Monday, May 16, 6:00-7:30 pm via Zoom
In response to South Siders' objection to the elimination of Routes 4 & 13, transit planners have proposed a possible Route "O" that would provide some local coverage in South Madison, if approved
- Learn transit planners' criteria for choosing their favored option among the multiple alternatives for potential Route "O"
- Provide feedback to planners on your favored option for potential Route "O"
- Find out if there is adequate funding to ensure Route "O" coverage?
- Brainstorm with others what you can do if you can't use the new system to get where you need to go
- Ask & get answers to your questions
To submit questions and request the Zoom link, email: southmadison.unite@
OTHER OPTIONS FOR SHARING YOUR OPINION:
Write to:
- Alder Carter (district14@
cityofmadison.com) and Alder Evers (district13@ cityofmadison.com)
- City transit planners (MCechvala@
cityofmadison.com, PGritzmacher@cityofmadison.com , TSobota@cityofmadison.com)
Attend:
- Metro's final community transit LIVE meeting, May 19, 2022, 6-8PM at Madison Municipal Building Rm 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
To find out how to stream the meeting and ask questions, click here.
- Transportation Policy & Planning Board, May 31, 2022, 6PM virtual meeting by registering here.
See the city's four options for possible Route "O" here and below: