ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access?

media release: Join your neighbors in a discussion with City Transit staff sponsored by the South Metropolitan Planning Council (SMPC) & South Madison Unite!

Monday, May 16, 6:00-7:30 pm via Zoom

In response to South Siders' objection to the elimination of Routes 4 & 13, transit planners have proposed a possible Route "O" that would provide some local coverage in South Madison, if approved

  • Learn transit planners' criteria for choosing their favored option among the multiple alternatives for potential Route "O"
  • Provide feedback to planners on your favored option for potential Route "O"
  • Find out if there is adequate funding to ensure Route "O" coverage?
  • Brainstorm with others what you can do if you can't use the new system to get where you need to go
  • Ask & get answers to your questions

To submit questions and request the Zoom link, email: southmadison.unite@gmail.com

OTHER OPTIONS FOR SHARING YOUR OPINION:

Write to:

  • Alder Carter (district14@cityofmadison.com) and Alder Evers (district13@cityofmadison.com)
  • City transit planners (MCechvala@cityofmadison.com, PGritzmacher@cityofmadison.com, TSobota@cityofmadison.com)

Attend:

  • Metro's final community transit LIVE meeting, May 19, 2022, 6-8PM at Madison Municipal Building Rm 215, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

To find out how to stream the meeting and ask questions, click here.

  • Transportation Policy & Planning Board, May 31, 2022, 6PM virtual meeting by registering here.

See the city's four options for possible Route "O" here and below:

Info

Public Meetings
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access? - 2021-05-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access? - 2021-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access? - 2021-05-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Does the Draft Transit Plan Provide Transit Equity for Madison's South Side or Limit Our Transit Access? - 2021-05-16 18:00:00 ical