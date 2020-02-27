Does Traumatic Brain Injury Accelerate Aging?
press release: Learn about the research being done on traumatic brain injury (TBI) and explore how the long-term effects of TBI can resemble those observed in typical aging, suggesting that it accelerates the aging process.
Speaker: David Wassarman, professor, UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
February 27, 7-8 PM
Capitol Lakes Retirement Community, 333 W Main Street Madison, WI 53703
Free and open to the public, registration is encouraged
