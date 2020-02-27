Does Traumatic Brain Injury Accelerate Aging?

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Learn about the research being done on traumatic brain injury (TBI) and explore how the long-term effects of TBI can resemble those observed in typical aging, suggesting that it accelerates the aging process.

Speaker: David Wassarman, professor, UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

February 27, 7-8 PM

Free and open to the public, registration is encouraged

https://www.uwalumni.com/event/has-brain-injuries/

Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
608-308-5537
