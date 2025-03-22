Dog and Wolf Behavior & The Wolves of Wisconsin

media release: We are delighted to announce our upcoming special event: Dog and Wolf Behavior & the Wolves of WI, plus an Auction of Experiences.

Date: April 5, 2025 from 1:00-3:30pm CT

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Tickets: $35 per person, register by March 22.

You are invited to join us for this brand-new Wisconsin's Green Fire event!

Our featured presenters are:

Dr. Patricia McConnell, acclaimed author and world-renowned dog trainer (and WGF Ambassador)

Adrian Wydeven, esteemed wolf biologist (and WGF Science Council member).

Click Here to Register

Advance registration is required.

After the talks, Patricia—who will do her best to imitate a real-live auctioneer—will auction a number of unique experiences. These special experiences have been donated by WGF experts and will take place around Wisconsin and beyond!

﻿Just two of the awesome experiences in the auction include:

Lunch and Dog Training with Dr. Patricia McConnell Dinner and Wolf Howl with Adrian Wydeven

Bid high! All proceeds will go to Wisconsin's Green Fire.