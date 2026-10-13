media release: Brown Paws Rescue & Karben4 Brewing are teaming up to host DOG THEMED BINGO NIGHT!!!

Do you like dogs? Do you like bingo? This event is for YOU!!!

What's dog themed bingo? Everything dog!!!

Dog friendly event.

Dog themed prizes for each round (from festive dog bandanas & dog toys to Brown Paws Rescue retail to a CHUNKY BLANKET MAKING KIT & so much more!

Dog Bingo cards - get 5 doggies sitting in a row first & YOU WIN!!!

10 rounds of bingo.

$10 to play. All proceeds go to saving the lives of dogs in need!

There will also be a food truck from 4-8pm!