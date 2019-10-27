Dog Costume Parade

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Come show off your dog's Halloween finery in our first ever Dog Costume Parade, to be held in conjunction with Trick or Treat on Monroe Street. Canines in costume (and their owners) are invited to gather at Wingra Park to show off their outfits and then walk to MadCat for a special dog goody bag.

Your registration fee will benefit the Dane County Humane Society. The number of participants is limited, so sign up soon!

By purchasing a ticket, you agree to these rules: all dogs must be held or kept on a leash, and owners are fully liable for any injury or damage caused by their pet. Please plan to dispose of waste properly.

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers, Special Interests
Halloween
608-838-0413
