× Expand courtesy Orange Tree Imports Dogs in bee costumes. Participants in the 2022 Monroe Street Merchants Association dog costume parade.

media release: The Monroe Street Merchants Association is excited to announce the 8th Annual Dog Costume Parade on Sunday, November 1. The parade will be held in conjunction with Trick or Treat on Monroe Street, which will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Kinga of Radiant Smiles will be doing free dog (and cat) themed face or arm painting for adults and kids starting at 12:30 at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, 2531 Monroe Street.

The costumed dogs and their owners will gather at Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream at 1:00 PM for a special frozen dog treat. The parade through Wingra Park will start shortly after, with all the pups showing off their finery. The procession will end at Knickerbocker Place, where each ticketed participant will receive a doggie bag of goodies courtesy of MadCat. Every dog is required to pre-register via Eventbrite, and there is a limit of 40 tickets. All proceeds from the $15 fee will go to the Dane County Humane Society. A fun and entertaining event for participants and spectators alike!