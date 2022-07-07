× Expand courtesy Marty Greer Veterinarian and author Dr. Marty Greer.

media release: Free Program: “The Dog Days of Summer” How to Raise, Happy, Healthy and Safe Pets—Important Tips for Staying on Top of Your Pet’s Wellness, Sun Prairie Public Library, July 7, 6:30 pm.

Dr. Marty Greer is a wellspring of knowledge when it comes to keeping dogs and cats happy and healthy.

Besides being a veterinarian, she’s a lawyer, industry leader, dog breeder (AKC Breeder of Merit), mother and grandmother. She received her Bachelor of Science in 1978, her DVM in 1981 from Iowa State University and her JD in 2010 from Marquette Law School.

As an author she recently wrote, Your Pandemic Puppy—Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19.

At the Sun Prairie Public Library (Community Gathering Room), she’ll be sharing tips about keeping pets happy and healthy. Bring your pet-related questions for discussion after the program.

Dr. Greer and her husband, Dr. Dan Griffiths, a fellow veterinarian, have been practicing veterinarians for 40 years. They also own Nature’s Preserve Pet Care in Sun Prairie, Veterinary Village, Lomira, and the new Checkout Drive Thru Clinic in Sun Prairie. www.checkoutvet.com.

Dr. Greer’s talk will include the importance of vaccinations, good dental health, choosing a pet, and pet socializing tips.

On socialization, she noted, “Select a pet with the breed genetics, skill set, age, and activity level that is most likely to fit your lifestyle. Teach them to accept a leash and collar or harness, a crate, and transportation. Training classes are essential during socialization.”

Stay up to date on pet vaccinations. “Keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations current,” she said. “All first rabies vaccines are only good for 1 year. Some boosters may be good for 1 year, while others may last 3 years, based on the species of the pet, the type of vaccine used, and the municipality where the pet lives.”

She will discuss what to look for if your pet has been exposed to ticks and what you can do to prevent dog bites as a pet owner or when you meet an unfamiliar dog.

When you’re cuddling your dog or cat have you noticed they have a sour-like breath that doesn’t go away? “Don’t shrug this off,” said Dr. Greer. “Your pet’s bad breath may be a sign of a serious illness.”

If your pet has bad breath or stained teeth, it’s time to find the cause. Regular dental exams are an important part of your pet’s overall health and wellness.

As a veterinarian, who spends her life with dogs and cats, she comes into contact with pets that may bite typically more often than those in other professions.

She said, “Pets bite and/or scratch for a variety of reason such as being scared, sick, overly aroused, injured, startled, threatened, stressed, or protective.” During her talk she will discuss bite prevention tips.

The Checkout Veterinary Clinic in Sun Prairie (across from Woodman’s in Prairie Lakes) was designed to alleviate fear and anxiety in pets and their owners.

Gone are the days when cat or dog owners brought their pets into the veterinary clinic waiting room only to wait, then move again into an exam room, and finally after another wait, see the veterinary assistant and later, the veterinarian.

The new Prairie Lakes clinic was set up to provide wellness exams and vaccinations (including rabies), microchips, heartworm and other blood tests and other services. You can stay in your car and watch your cat or dog’s exam through large glass windows or come into the exam room only a few feet away.

For ease in accessing services, Greer added, “We can vaccinate in the car, in the bay or in one our attached exam rooms.”