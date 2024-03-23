media release: Join us for an epic weekend of events, starting with an Envigo Beagle Reunion and Dog Defenders March on Saturday, March 23! This will be a fun, high energy, peaceful march in downtown Madison to raise awareness of our efforts to end dog experimentation. Then, on Sunday March 24, we will head out to different dog parks in Madison to show local dog lovers video of what is happening at research puppy mills - in our experience, most dogs’ guardians do not know that dog experimentation is still legal, and they are shocked to learn that the second largest research puppy mill in the country is right here in Dane County. After we educate the public, we will have a delicious lunch, followed by an opportunity for you to take tangible action for dogs - send a mailer to your legislators, write a letter to the editor, write a song or a poem, etc. This is a chance for you to take part in a historic event with animal lovers just like you who are ready to make change for the dogs in Wisconsin

1pm-3:30pm: Envigo Beagle Reunion. Everyone is welcome to attend, this is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event! Meet beagles that were rescued from Envigo, learn about their stories, their struggles, and their triumphs. Dogs must be licensed in the city where they live, please bring your dog license with you if your city requires one. Dane4Dogs will provide City of Madison day permits for all dogs at check-in, which is required for all dogs in parks.

2pm-3:30pm: Dog Defenders March. Join us on an inspiring and upbeat march to show legislators that Wisconsin residents want them to ban research puppy mills and support the right to rescue! Bring your signs or come early and make ones with supplies we provide. The tail of the march will be designated a quiet(ish) space for dogs or humans with noise sensitivities.

3:30pm Joint Group Photo and Wrap Up. Everyone will meet back at the Synagogue (outside) to take a photo of the Envigo beaglers and marchers and wrap up our historic day!