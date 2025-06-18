media release: Join Mobile Madison partners for an evening of fun. Enjoy free snacks, books, art activities, fishing games, fitness and more. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for the movie in the park!

Movie: Dog Man (2025) PG 1h 29m

Showtime: 6:45pm

Mobile Madison is a partner collaboration bringing free fun activities to Madison neighborhoods. Mobile Madison partner activities are from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Movie in the Park is from 6:45pm until the end of the movie.

Mobile Madison Partners

Play on the Move - Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR)

Clay on the Move - Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR)

Art Cart - MSCR & Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Big Red Reading Bus - Madison Reading Project

Fishmobile - Department of Natural Resources

Dream Bus - Madison Public Library & Dane County Library Service

Sina Davis Movies in the Park - Madison Parks

MCM Roadshow - Madison's Children's Museum

Play & Learn - Madison Metropolitan School District

See MSCR's website for more information

The city of Madison Parks Division launched Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the city's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the catalyst and key advocate of the program's development. In July 2019, just before her passing, the Movies in the Park program was named in her honor.

Learn more about Sina Davis in the Madison365 story: Sina Davis, A True Champion of the Allied Drive Neighborhood, Passes Away.