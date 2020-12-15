Dog Nail Trim Clinic

media release: Nail Trim Clinic, December 15, 4:30-7 pm

100% of funds collected from this fundraiser — $15 per dog — will benefit Lola's Lucky Day Rescue and The Barrymore Theatre, by appointment only! This will be the 2nd indoor nail trim! Check our FB events for the link to sign up, coming soon!

The trims will be held in the lobby of the Barrymore Theater, right next door to the store. Due to safety concerns, please follow the instructions you receive when your appointment is made. We ask that you wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Only 1 person will be let in a time. Not comfortable coming indoors? Volunteers are happy to take your dog inside, trim and return your dog.

The Barrymore has been unable to schedule any events due to the pandemic and their lobby is the perfect space for this event. Along with Lola's Lucky Day, the Barrymore has always been a great partner of bad dog frida's.

Thank you for your support of these great organizations!

