media release: The Badger Kennel Club will hold the its 2024 Dog Show at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton, WI on June 1 & 2 from8am to 4 pm each day. Hundreds of beautiful purebred dogs will compete over two days. The public is invited to attend, meet breeders and cheer on their favorite breed.

Admission and parking are free.

Note: Only dogs entered in the show are allowed on the grounds or in the building.