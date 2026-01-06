media release: For years, we've offered our Underdog foster parents support via regular group Zooms for dog training. We've also offered free behavior virtual calls for adopters or fosters for one-on-one help. Now we're opening up our monthly dog training video calls to EVERYONE! Every fourth Tuesday at 6pm, we'll have a Zoom call that anyone can join to ask questions and learn about rewards-based (positive) dog training.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83491533670

These will be hosted by Underdog's trainer, Jorge Melara. His company is called Divine K-9.

Our goal is to spread the positive-based training love to help dog parents understand how to manage behaviors and strengthen the bond between people and their pets. Whether you adopted your pet from us, another organization, or purchased him from a breeder, we want to help keep pets in their homes to help break the cycle of animals ending up in shelters for behavioral reasons.

https://www.facebook.com/events/762256273573865/762256276907198/