DogFest Silent Auction Fundraiser
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Lend a paw to a life-changing cause!
Join us for the DogFest Silent Auction Fundraiser
Saturday, August 16
1:00–4:00 PM
Starkweather Brewing Company | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison
Silent Auction
Meet local service dogs, puppy raisers & volunteers
Hear inspiring stories about how Canine Companions transforms lives by providing expertly trained service dogs — completely free to people with disabilities.
Place a bid and receive one $1 off SwBC beer coupon — just our way of saying thanks! (Limit one per guest.)
Come browse some amazing auction items and help raise funds for an organization that changes lives — one dog at a time.
Learn more and support Raquel’s DogFest Fundraiser here:
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/