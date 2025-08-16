media release: Canine Companions at Starkweather Brewing

Lend a paw to a life-changing cause!

Join us for the DogFest Silent Auction Fundraiser

Saturday, August 16

1:00–4:00 PM

Starkweather Brewing Company | 2439 Atwood Ave, Madison

Silent Auction

Meet local service dogs, puppy raisers & volunteers

Hear inspiring stories about how Canine Companions transforms lives by providing expertly trained service dogs — completely free to people with disabilities.

Place a bid and receive one $1 off SwBC beer coupon — just our way of saying thanks! (Limit one per guest.)

Come browse some amazing auction items and help raise funds for an organization that changes lives — one dog at a time.

Learn more and support Raquel’s DogFest Fundraiser here:

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ dogfestnorthcentral2025/ account/2049865

