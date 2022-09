media release: We are having our 2nd annual doggie costume contest! There will be tap beer from Wisconsin Brewing Company, dog treats and apparel from Petphoria, prizes for best costumes, and food trucks! Bring your dog to celebrate Halloween!

Sign up by 1:30 pm. Contest starts at 2 pm.

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver