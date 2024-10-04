DJs Doggo Logic, Hey Syril, Roury, Bouncecraft

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal! $10.

Bouncecraft: 9:30-10:30

DJ Roury: 10:30-11:30

Hey Syri!: 11:30-12:30

Doggo Logic: 12:30-1:30