Doggo Pool Party
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association
- Alter Metal Recycling - Madison serving smoked meats and sides
- Food purchase is by donation, with 100% of proceeds donated to OccuPaws and Alter matching donations up to $2,000
- Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for you and your dog
- Kiddie pools for the dogs
- Live music by Jesse Bauman starting at 2 pm
Come paw-ty at the Boneyard!
All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.
Entry is always free without a dog.
Info
Fundraisers, Special Interests