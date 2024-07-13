Doggo Pool Party

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association

  • Alter Metal Recycling - Madison serving smoked meats and sides 
  • Food purchase is by donation, with 100% of proceeds donated to OccuPaws and Alter matching donations up to $2,000
  • Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for you and your dog
  • Kiddie pools for the dogs
  • Live music by Jesse Bauman starting at 2 pm

Come paw-ty at the Boneyard! 

All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver  prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.

Info

Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-216-8865
