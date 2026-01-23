Dogma, Frayle

× Expand Jack Lue The five members of the band Dogma. Dogma

media release: Explosive hard rock band DOGMA return to the States this Spring on the Time to Rise Pt. 1. U.S. Tour 2026 with special guests Frayle. Kicking off on March 15 in Seattle and wrapping on April 3 in Philadelphia, this leg of the tour will see the group perform on key dates in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Diego, Dallas, and more. Full dates are below.

Frontperson Lilith says, “Last October and November, during our last U.S tour dates, we carried a message that was still taking shape. Some paths were broken before they could be completed, and certain cities were left waiting. That tension did not fade. It stayed with us, sharpened us, and demanded a proper return.”

She continues, “Time to Rise Part I U.S. Tour 2026 emerges from that demand. What comes next carries intention, consequence, and elements that will not announce themselves in advance. There will be moments you are not prepared for, choices you didn’t plan to make, impulses you didn’t expect to feel, and yet, you will feel them. Anaheim and Reno are part of that reckoning. To the sinners who remained present despite uncertainty: this chapter is written with you in mind. What rises now does so with purpose, weight, memory… and temptations that will test how far you’re willing to go.”