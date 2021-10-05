Dogs Blood, Autumn Reverie, Dennis

media release: Come help us celebrate the life of beloved father, friend, family and staff member — Paul Rost. Suggested $20 cash donation at the door with all proceeds going to Paul’s daughter.   In addition, we’ll have a silent auction, a full bar, snacks provided by Brothers Three Bar & Grill and performances by Dogs Blood, Autumn Reverie and Dennis of The Swing Crew (solo). Come share your memories of Paul as we toast to him in one of his favorite venues.

The Sylvee 25 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
