ONLINE: The Dogs of Chernobyl: A Story of Hope and Resilience

media release: Rosemary Garfoot Public Library webinar.

Thirty-five years after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear plant accident, Stephen Quandt traveled there to participate in a spay/neuter and research campaign for the dogs that were descended from the pets left behind after the disaster. Through photos and video, Stephen tells the story of meeting the human and animal inhabitants of the mostly abandoned town of Chernobyl City and the totally abandoned city of Pripyat, detailing the environmental impact on their lives. This is a story of resilience, hope, life and even heroism. Q&A will follow the presentation.

Free Zoom program; register by emailing csplib@rgpl.org.