Dogs on Call Meet & Greet

media release: Dogs On Call Inc., an all-volunteer local therapy animal organization, will be holding a public meet & greet event to celebrate its 25th anniversary, on October 5. This is a great opportunity for dog lovers to meet a very cool gang of therapy dogs and their humans. Stop by with a friend, bring your kids, pet our dogs, hear our stories, and learn about what it takes to be a therapy team.

Meet us at the top of State Street at the plaza next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on October 5 from 9.30-11 a.m. 8 of our teams will be there, ready to connect with the community.

Visit us online:

Website: dogsoncall.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dogsoncallwi

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dogsoncallwi/

Questions? Email anjaw@dogsoncall.org

The Forum 30 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family, Special Events
