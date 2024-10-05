Dogs on Call Meet & Greet
to
The Forum 30 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Dogs On Call Inc., an all-volunteer local therapy animal organization, will be holding a public meet & greet event to celebrate its 25th anniversary, on October 5. This is a great opportunity for dog lovers to meet a very cool gang of therapy dogs and their humans. Stop by with a friend, bring your kids, pet our dogs, hear our stories, and learn about what it takes to be a therapy team.
Meet us at the top of State Street at the plaza next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on October 5 from 9.30-11 a.m. 8 of our teams will be there, ready to connect with the community.
Visit us online:
Website: dogsoncall.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dogsoncallwi
Instagram: www.instagram.com/
Questions? Email anjaw@dogsoncall.org