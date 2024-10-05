Dogtoberfest

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release:

  •  Fundraiser for DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) featuring raffle baskets and DAIS merch
  • Live music by DB Polka Express from 2-5 pm
  • Oktoberfest beer by Lake Louie, Lakefront, and Great Lakes
  • Food trucks
  • Celery Paws and Prints selling quirky pet art and accessories

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).

Info

Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-216-8865
