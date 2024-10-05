Dogtoberfest
- Fundraiser for DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) featuring raffle baskets and DAIS merch
- Live music by DB Polka Express from 2-5 pm
- Oktoberfest beer by Lake Louie, Lakefront, and Great Lakes
- Food trucks
- Celery Paws and Prints selling quirky pet art and accessories
Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.
Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).
