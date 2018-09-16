press release: Join Dane County Humane Society for its 12th annual Dogtoberfest! Enjoy live bluegrass music, tip back a few tasty brews, purchase lunch from Madison favorites, The Ugly Apple Cafe, Pizza Brutta and Miko Poké (vegan and gluten-free options available), all while enjoying a beautiful fall day surrounded by our canine friends and other DCHS supporters! Take part in the ever popular dog costume contest, emceed by former NBC 15 anchor Christine Bellport! Bringing your dog? All social, leashed (no flexi-leashes) dogs welcome!

cover charge: $10 entry donation per person