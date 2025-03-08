Dogtown Hollow
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Rebecca Marie
The four members of Dogtown Hollow at the Up North.
Dogtown Hollow
media release: Roots-Rock, Alt. County (whatever that is), or Americana -- call it what you will -- Dogtown Hollow delivers. These Madison music-scene veterans are led by songwriter and singer JT Spartz and include Brian Bentley (also of BingBong) on drums, Mason Aumanstal (Sortin' The Mail; Lakewaves Trio) on bass, and Tim Haub (The Grouvin Brothers) on lead guitar. $5 - $10 (pay what you can.
