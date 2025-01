× Expand Rebecca Marie The four members of Dogtown Hollow at the Up North. Dogtown Hollow

media release: Muso is Madison's newest acoustic-music venue. Dogtown Hollow will trade their telecasters for acoustics to share recent songs from their 2024 EP "Rivers, Roads & Bridges" in an intimate listening room setting. For fans of lyric-driven songcraft, tight vocal harmonies, and funky Americana rhythms. $10.