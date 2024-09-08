Dogtown Hollow

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Dogtown Hollow is a musical project based in Madison featuring a mix of Americana, country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). The band is busy promoting their new EP, “Rivers, Roads, & Bridges” and we’re excited to welcome them to the Red Rooster stage for a Sunday-Funday matinee show on September 8.

Music
608-285-2951
