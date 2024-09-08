× Expand Rebecca Wallace A close-up of the band Dogtown Hollow. Dogtown Hollow

media release: Dogtown Hollow is a musical project based in Madison featuring a mix of Americana, country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). The band is busy promoting their new EP, “Rivers, Roads, & Bridges” and we’re excited to welcome them to the Red Rooster stage for a Sunday-Funday matinee show on September 8.