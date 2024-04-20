Dogtown Hollow, Two Trick Pony
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Rebecca Wallace
A close-up of the band Dogtown Hollow.
Dogtown Hollow
media release: Dogtown Hollow is a roots-rock quartet supporting the songs and lead vocals of JT Spartz (aka James Travis), formerly of Madison stalwart honky-tonkers Jim James & The Damn Shames.
Two Trick Pony plays original “modern vintage” country music. The trio features Dan Kennedy on guitar and vocals, Bob Boyd (Mark Croft Band) on drums and vocals, and Michael Mood (Beth Kille Band) on bass and vocals. It’s radio-ready country with a side of Laurel Canyon and a little bit of Texas on top.
$10 Cover
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com