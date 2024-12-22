Dogtown Hollow, Two-Trick Pony
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
hollowdown.com
The band Hollow Down on stage.
Hollow Down
media release: Roots rock Americana from the four lakes! Dogtown Hollow is a musical project featuring a mix of Americana, Country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). The band is busy promoting their new EP, Rivers, Roads, & Bridges.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music