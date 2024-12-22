Dogtown Hollow, Two-Trick Pony

× Expand hollowdown.com The band Hollow Down on stage. Hollow Down

media release: Roots rock Americana from the four lakes! Dogtown Hollow is a musical project featuring a mix of Americana, Country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). The band is busy promoting their new EP, Rivers, Roads, & Bridges.