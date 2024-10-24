× Expand Rebecca Marie JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow on stage. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow

media release: Dogtown Hollow is a musical project based in Madison featuring a mix of Americana, country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). Free.