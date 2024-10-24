Dogtown Hollow

to

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Dogtown Hollow is a musical project based in Madison featuring a mix of Americana, country, and roots-rock music. All songs are written and arranged by JT Spartz (vocals, guitars) with Mason Aumanstal (bass, vocals), Brian Bentley (drums) and Tim Haub (guitars, vocals). Free.

Info

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
to
Google Calendar - Dogtown Hollow - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dogtown Hollow - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dogtown Hollow - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dogtown Hollow - 2024-10-24 18:00:00 ical