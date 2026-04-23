media release:

Be amazed by the power of pressure and what it can teach us. Equal parts interactive science, comedy and personal empowerment messages, Doktor Kaboom returns to Madison with an all-new show.

“Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure!” illustrates physical science concepts, which are also metaphors for real-life mental and emotional pressures. Praised for keeping crowds riveted with interest and rolling with laughter, Doktor Kaboom is also known for empowering volunteers from the audience to be the heroes of the moment.

In “Under Pressure!,” Kaboom validates the pressures some students may feel and shares tools and life lessons as resources for dealing with the difficulties that face us all.

Part of Overture's Fringe Festival

Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.

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