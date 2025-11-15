$

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 119 min.

Director: Richard Brooks

Cast: Warren Beatty, Goldie Hawn, Gert Frobe

In this delicious hippie-chic heist thriller, Beatty plays a bank security consultant who teams up with happy hooker Hawn to steal money from an assortment of bad guys who are all using a Hamburg bank’s safety deposit boxes to stash their illicit cash. Featuring wonderful support from Gert Fröbe and a handful of other great character actors, incredible German location cinematography, and a fabulously funky score from Quincy Jones, Dollars is a delight — and a clear inspiration for Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

