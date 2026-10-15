Dollars & Decisions: Our City & County Budget & Community Impact

media release: Understand county & city budgets, explore community priorities, and learn how budget decisions impact people and services in our community.

Join JustDane for a community conversation about the upcoming city and county budget discussions and votes. With important budget decisions on the horizon, we’ll explore how the process works, what priorities shape funding decisions, and how those decisions impact our community and the organizations doing the hard work.

This panel discussion and community conversation will explore the city and county budget process and the decisions that determine how public dollars are invested in Dane County. We’ll hear from local perspectives, break down the budget, and discuss what these decisions mean for community organizations, services, and the people who rely on them.

JustDane brings community members together for an accessible conversation designed to help everyone better understand the county budget and the process behind it.

What You'll Gain:

A clearer understanding of how the city and county budget process works.

Insight into key county priorities, funding decisions, and community impacts.

Perspectives from local leaders and community voices.

A better understanding of how community members can stay informed and participate in the budget process.

Key Discussion Topics:

How the Dane County and Madison City budget is created and approved.

What priorities are reflected in the county budget.

How funding decisions impact local services and community organizations.

What the proposed budget means for communities across Dane County.

How residents can learn more, follow the process, and engage with county decision-making.

Can't attend in person? We’ll update this page with a virtual link soon.