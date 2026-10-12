Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Join Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5, no matter their family income. Stop in on Friday, November 6 from 9:30am to 11:30am and learn more about Dolly’s amazing book-reading organization. Black Earth Children’s Museum knows how important reading is for young kids. It grows their minds just like our interactive, engaging play grows kids’ minds and bodies. $6 admission. www.imaginationlibrary.com