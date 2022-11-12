media release: The American Songster® Dom Flemons will perform at the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM with doors opening at 7:00 PM. Tickets will be $25-30 in advance and $35-40 the day of the show. Advance tickets will go on sale for Friends of the MPOH on Friday, August 5 and to the general public on Friday, August 19.

Dom Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Arizona and currently lives in the Chicago area with his family. He has branded the moniker The American Songster® since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of early American popular music. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian, and record collector. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones. Flemons was selected for the prestigious 2020 United States Artists Fellowship Award for the Traditional Arts category which was generously supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.