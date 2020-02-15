press release: Dombresky was inspired to create music that was fun and danceable. After receiving support by legendary acts such as Atrak, Tchami & DJ Snake he was more focused than ever. In the beginning of 2019, Dombresky began the year off with a sold out LA headlining play at the infamous Academy LA. He followed that performance by debuting at Ultra Music Festival and Coachella at the Do Lab stage. Fans have also been treated to his first ever residency at the Sound Bar in Chicago. Thru it all Dombresky strives to unite all his fans into one on the dance floor.