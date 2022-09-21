Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Fundraiser Kick-off

press release: This October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month Delta Beer Lab is joining Third Space Brewing in the uphill battle against domestic violence by donating one dollar per pint of the new “One In Four” IPA to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) in Dane County. One in four women and one in nine men will experience some form of domestic violence or intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

“When we at Delta Beer Lab saw our friends at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee put out a call-to-action to join them in this fight against domestic violence we were eager to join in, “said Delta Beer Lab owner Michelle Riehn. “Partnering with DAIS made sense as they are a local provider of support services for those affected by domestic violence.”

Delta Beer Lab’s “One In Four” will be released at the Delta Beer Lab Madison taproom (167 E Badger Rd) along with liquor stores, bars, and restaurants all over Dane County on Wednesday September 21. This 6.0% abv India Pale Ale boasts notes of citrus, stone fruit, and berries which are balanced by a nutty malt breadiness.

The recipe for this approachable midwest IPA, artwork, and promotional material were all created by the Third Space team and are available to all breweries that wish to participate. Participating breweries will release the beers in October to help fill bar and retail shelves with the color purple, the color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We are excited for this opportunity to share this tasty beer with folx in the Dane County area and are glad to know that the monies raised are going to a great local organization that makes a difference in our community every day,” said Riehn.

DAIS mission is to empower those affected by domestic violence and advocate for social change through support, education, and outreach.

Delta Beer Lab’s mission is to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.